Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 38,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PAYX. Barclays upped their price objective on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $88.20. 35,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.15. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.40 and a fifty-two week high of $89.96. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

In related news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $4,294,545.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

