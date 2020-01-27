Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,560 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $14,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.37. 24,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.98 and its 200 day moving average is $149.88. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.05. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $100.80 and a 1 year high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.01. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $211,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,429 shares in the company, valued at $21,515,353.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $364,375.00. Insiders sold 52,230 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,027 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Bank of America lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group set a $147.00 target price on Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

