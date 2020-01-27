Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Short Interest Update

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the December 31st total of 4,710,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

CPRT stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.84. The company had a trading volume of 19,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,733. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 0.80. Copart has a one year low of $49.33 and a one year high of $101.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.52.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Copart will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total transaction of $29,619,005.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $7,371,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 538,785 shares of company stock valued at $49,564,503. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Copart by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 329,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

