CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $148.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) to report $148.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $149.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.90 million. CoreSite Realty posted sales of $139.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year sales of $574.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $573.60 million to $575.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $630.43 million, with estimates ranging from $624.28 million to $643.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.78). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CoreSite Realty from to in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.20.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $117.72 on Monday. CoreSite Realty has a 52 week low of $93.18 and a 52 week high of $123.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.60, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.44%.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total transaction of $90,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $245,168.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,590.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,700. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

