Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) Short Interest Update

Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 464,800 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the December 31st total of 329,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 347,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAAP. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new position in Corporacion America Airports in the third quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Corporacion America Airports by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 182,140 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Corporacion America Airports by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,160,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 173,466 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Corporacion America Airports during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 29,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Corporacion America Airports alerts:

Shares of Corporacion America Airports stock opened at $5.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Corporacion America Airports has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $878.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.00.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.37). Corporacion America Airports had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Corporacion America Airports will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporacion America Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered Corporacion America Airports from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

About Corporacion America Airports

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Corporacion America Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporacion America Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.