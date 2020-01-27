Cortex (CTXC) Price Up 4.4% This Week

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Cortex token can currently be bought for $0.0718 or 0.00000805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, OKEx, BitForex and DragonEX. Over the last week, Cortex has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Cortex has a market cap of $10.75 million and $3.60 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cortex Profile

Cortex’s genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cortex Token Trading

Cortex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Ethfinex, Bithumb, DEx.top, BitForex, CoinBene, CoinTiger, OKEx, DragonEX, DDEX, UEX and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

