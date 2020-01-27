Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,765 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,184 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 647,064 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $190,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $310.51 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.75 and a fifty-two week high of $314.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $137.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.83, for a total value of $302,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $302.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total transaction of $4,221,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,313 shares of company stock worth $9,099,357. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.05.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

