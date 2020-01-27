Counterparty (XCP) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Counterparty coin can currently be bought for $1.38 or 0.00015197 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, Tux Exchange and Zaif. Counterparty has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and $283.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Counterparty has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,048.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.71 or 0.04059950 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00702252 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005944 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000419 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000190 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Counterparty Profile

Counterparty is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,391 coins. Counterparty’s official website is counterparty.io. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Counterparty is counterpartytalk.org.

Counterparty Coin Trading

Counterparty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Zaif, Tux Exchange and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

