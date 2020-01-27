Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.65.

Shares of COUP stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,599. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $77.12 and a 52-week high of $174.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $101.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.47, for a total value of $2,105,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,629 shares in the company, valued at $6,676,297.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $10,650,251.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,054 shares in the company, valued at $40,100,196.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,600 shares of company stock worth $43,793,809 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 10.2% in the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 824,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,841,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,580,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Coupa Software by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,514 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Coupa Software by 88.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,801,000 after purchasing an additional 245,742 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Coupa Software by 200.7% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 211,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,365,000 after purchasing an additional 140,955 shares during the period.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

