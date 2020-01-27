Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Short Interest Update

Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the December 31st total of 2,380,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 956,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Covanta stock opened at $15.22 on Monday. Covanta has a 52 week low of $13.88 and a 52 week high of $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Covanta had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Covanta will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. Covanta’s payout ratio is -1,000.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Covanta during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Covanta during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Covanta in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Covanta in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Covanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

