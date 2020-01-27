Craneware (LON:CRW) Earns Hold Rating from Panmure Gordon

Craneware (LON:CRW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Panmure Gordon in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CRW. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) target price on shares of Craneware in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price objective on shares of Craneware in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) price objective on shares of Craneware in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of CRW stock traded down GBX 130 ($1.71) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,910 ($25.12). 29,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,260. The firm has a market cap of $496.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,359 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,198.74. Craneware has a twelve month low of GBX 1,615 ($21.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,197 ($42.05).

In related news, insider Will Whitehorn bought 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,550 ($33.54) per share, for a total transaction of £29,860.50 ($39,279.79).

Craneware Company Profile

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, such as InSight Medical Necessity, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that provides medical necessity validation for United States payers and advance beneficiary notice creation; and Trisus Patient Payment, which provides hospitals and health systems to modernize patient payment.

