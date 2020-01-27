Cream Price Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Cream has a market capitalization of $29,446.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Cryptopia, YoBit and BiteBTC. In the last week, Cream has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.18 or 0.01255505 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00049996 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00028925 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00207250 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007049 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00071173 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001896 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, BiteBTC and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

