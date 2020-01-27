Credits (CS) Price Reaches $0.0613 on Major Exchanges

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Credits has a market capitalization of $11.40 million and approximately $476,092.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Credits token can currently be purchased for about $0.0613 or 0.00000688 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, COSS, Gate.io and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00044544 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000295 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000100 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Credits

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,983,344 tokens. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits.

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Kucoin, Gate.io, IDEX, Tidex, WazirX, CoinBene, COSS and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.