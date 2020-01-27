Critical Contrast: Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) & Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO)

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) and Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bloomin’ Brands and Del Taco Restaurants, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloomin’ Brands 1 4 7 0 2.50 Del Taco Restaurants 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.13%. Del Taco Restaurants has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 60.88%. Given Del Taco Restaurants’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Del Taco Restaurants is more favorable than Bloomin’ Brands.

Risk and Volatility

Bloomin’ Brands has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Del Taco Restaurants has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bloomin’ Brands and Del Taco Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloomin’ Brands 2.75% 89.62% 4.26% Del Taco Restaurants 0.29% 4.11% 1.91%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bloomin’ Brands and Del Taco Restaurants’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bloomin’ Brands $4.13 billion 0.44 $107.10 million $1.50 13.82 Del Taco Restaurants $505.49 million 0.57 $18.96 million $0.56 13.88

Bloomin’ Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Del Taco Restaurants. Bloomin’ Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Del Taco Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.4% of Del Taco Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Bloomin’ Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Del Taco Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bloomin’ Brands beats Del Taco Restaurants on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated 1,075 restaurants and franchised 165 restaurants. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

