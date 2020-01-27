CrypticCoin (CRYP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $13,353.00

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded up 17.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 27th. CrypticCoin has a total market capitalization of $777,800.00 and approximately $13,353.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded 96.2% higher against the US dollar. One CrypticCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00611916 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00133754 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00114444 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002578 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin Profile

CRYP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io. CrypticCoin’s official website is crypticcoin.io. CrypticCoin’s official message board is crypticcoin.io/news.

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CrypticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

