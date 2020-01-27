CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $83,638.00

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded up 25.3% against the dollar. CryptoAds Marketplace has a market capitalization of $83,638.00 and $11,534.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges including VinDAX and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.62 or 0.03473185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00199255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00029901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00125644 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the exchanges listed above.

