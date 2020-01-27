CryptoSoul Trading Up 7.3% This Week (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $37,541.00 and approximately $38.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One CryptoSoul token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $301.89 or 0.03351435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00196503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00123938 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 285,425,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,843,166 tokens. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul.

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

