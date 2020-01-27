Crystal Clear (CCT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.00

Crystal Clear (CURRENCY:CCT) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Crystal Clear token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and YoBit. Crystal Clear has a total market cap of $7,820.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Crystal Clear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crystal Clear has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.37 or 0.03343655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00195325 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00028898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00123263 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Crystal Clear Profile

Crystal Clear was first traded on July 31st, 2017. Crystal Clear ‘s total supply is 6,924,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,723,973 tokens. Crystal Clear ‘s official Twitter account is @CCS_Crystal. The Reddit community for Crystal Clear is /r/CrystalClearToken. The official website for Crystal Clear is crystal-clear.io.

Buying and Selling Crystal Clear

Crystal Clear can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crystal Clear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crystal Clear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crystal Clear using one of the exchanges listed above.

