CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Short Interest Up 30.7% in January

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 667,700 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the December 31st total of 510,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CTS by 20.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,286,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,052,000 after acquiring an additional 385,708 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,539,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 94,428 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 506,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,403,000 after purchasing an additional 64,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in CTS by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 39,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

CTS stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.11. 1,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,799. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CTS has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The company has a market cap of $989.79 million, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.51.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.10). CTS had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. CTS’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CTS will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen set a $33.00 target price on CTS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on CTS in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

