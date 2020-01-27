Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,236 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of VO stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.66. 11,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,517. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.93. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $148.69 and a 52 week high of $184.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.9912 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

