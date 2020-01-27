Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,327,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,860,000 after purchasing an additional 390,285 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,858,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,965,000 after acquiring an additional 67,155 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,632,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,328,000 after acquiring an additional 162,722 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,199,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,540,000 after acquiring an additional 10,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,856,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $165.07. The stock had a trading volume of 479,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,150. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $144.00 and a 52 week high of $170.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.8928 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.