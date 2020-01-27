Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Buys 1,912 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 54,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 57,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 42,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,856,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,615. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.33 and a 200-day moving average of $155.39. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $134.48 and a one year high of $169.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.8855 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

