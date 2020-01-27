Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 733.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,723 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,543,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,963,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,212,000 after purchasing an additional 725,882 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,978,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,970,000 after purchasing an additional 472,686 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,115,000. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

NYSE K traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.09. The stock had a trading volume of 42,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,275. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $71.05. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellogg had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on K shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Kellogg from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.12.

In other Kellogg news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 20,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $1,316,343.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $6,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 625,291 shares of company stock valued at $41,963,106 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.