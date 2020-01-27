Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 14,241.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,921,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 92,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Schlumberger by 383.1% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 91,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 72,403 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 100,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 16,448 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $151,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $318,240.00. Insiders sold 99,735 shares of company stock worth $3,594,864 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLB. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $43.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $1.88 on Monday, hitting $33.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,796,625. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.39. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

