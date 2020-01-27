Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,552,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,111,742,000 after buying an additional 125,878 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,429,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,450,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,825,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,351,000 after buying an additional 215,695 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,482,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,084,000 after buying an additional 103,330 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,386,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,626,000 after buying an additional 419,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.20. 3,809,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,517,003. The stock has a market cap of $122.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.38. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TXN. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.