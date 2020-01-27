Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $5.28 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after buying an additional 224,907 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 745,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $908,287,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 549,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $669,793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total value of $73,327,793.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,072,333.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock valued at $337,436,197. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,527.47.

GOOG stock traded down $31.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,435.42. 1,284,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,590. The company has a market cap of $1,011.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,386.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,264.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,503.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

