Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $6.87 Million Stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Varian Medical Systems makes up about 1.8% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. owned 0.05% of Varian Medical Systems worth $6,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 131.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 196,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,780,000 after purchasing an additional 111,573 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,307,000 after purchasing an additional 18,955 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 170,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,146,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 14,499.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,574,000 after purchasing an additional 376,267 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $231,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,282 shares in the company, valued at $475,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $78,367.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,278.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,045 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Monday, November 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.86.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,559. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.92 and a 12 month high of $150.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.09 and a 200 day moving average of $125.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

