Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $9.33 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,400 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 2.4% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,899,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,742. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.79. The company has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

