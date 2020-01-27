Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,072,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $609,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,784 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,210,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,648,000 after purchasing an additional 155,508 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,275,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,295,000 after purchasing an additional 98,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4,491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 98,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 96,483 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. MKM Partners raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.14.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.50. 113,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.62. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $123.61 and a 12 month high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

