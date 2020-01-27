Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 311.8% in the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,194,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 price objective on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.79.

NYSE DE traded down $6.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,823. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $132.68 and a 1 year high of $180.48. The company has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $411,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,989,626.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Field sold 12,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,274,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,858 shares in the company, valued at $20,494,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,578 shares of company stock worth $27,346,391 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.