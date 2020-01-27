Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 935,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,022,000 after purchasing an additional 187,899 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 711,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,294,000 after buying an additional 120,598 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 627,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,156,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,521,000 after buying an additional 163,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 499,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,447,000 after purchasing an additional 204,304 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.02. 43,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,009. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.89. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $61.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

