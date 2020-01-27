Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for about 1.5% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after buying an additional 472,084 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,313,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $215,863,000 after purchasing an additional 282,135 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,812,615,000 after purchasing an additional 207,380 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,850,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,637,000. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

In other 3M news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $278,956.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $2.11 on Monday, reaching $176.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,046,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,072. The company has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.76. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $150.58 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

