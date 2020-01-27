Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,446 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 1.3% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Oracle by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $308,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,137 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Oracle by 13.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,151,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $448,567,000 after purchasing an additional 984,173 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Oracle by 34.4% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,034,495 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $166,988,000 after purchasing an additional 776,180 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $30,664,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Oracle by 33.7% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,289,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $125,976,000 after purchasing an additional 577,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $540,434.50. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $261,958.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,472,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,716,043. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $173.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

