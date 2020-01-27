Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $5.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $254.48. 856,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,606. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $174.43 and a 12-month high of $263.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.00 and a 200-day moving average of $226.40.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

