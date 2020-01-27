Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.9% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 106.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2,400.0% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.48. The stock had a trading volume of 10,221,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,502,224. The company has a market capitalization of $123.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $91.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.49.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 59.67%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

