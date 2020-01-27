Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 1,110 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,157,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,011,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,138,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter.

OEF stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.61. 573,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,763. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.82. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $115.76 and a twelve month high of $149.37.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

