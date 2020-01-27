Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 11,381 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,381 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on JCI. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.22.

Shares of JCI stock traded down $0.84 on Monday, reaching $40.51. The stock had a trading volume of 166,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $402,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,867.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 21,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $957,109.23. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,095 shares of company stock worth $3,864,873. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.