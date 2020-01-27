Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 1,271 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,687 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. FedEx comprises approximately 1.3% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in FedEx by 6.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.0% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.8% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,555,090.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FDX traded down $5.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,461,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,405. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 708.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.68. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $137.78 and a one year high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. ValuEngine lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on FedEx from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

