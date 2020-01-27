Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 1,421 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in J M Smucker by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in J M Smucker by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,885,000 after buying an additional 203,675 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in J M Smucker by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 639,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,390,000 after buying an additional 18,912 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in J M Smucker by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,796,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $107.55. The company had a trading volume of 387,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,131. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.91. J M Smucker Co has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $128.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.40.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 42.46%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SJM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

