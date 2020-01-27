Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 3,079 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co makes up 1.4% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,599 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,096 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 1,800,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,027,000 after purchasing an additional 900,445 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 18.5% during the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 5,376,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,170,000 after purchasing an additional 837,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,370,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,968,000 after purchasing an additional 796,884 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

WFC stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.15. The company had a trading volume of 12,228,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,951,724. The firm has a market cap of $201.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

