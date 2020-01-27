Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 921 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.6% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 370.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $238.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,748,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,952. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.85. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $180.73 and a 52-week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.53.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

