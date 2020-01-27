Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 43.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 421.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 117,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 94,837 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.1% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.5% in the second quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.31.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $54.87. 3,205,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,534,166. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.17. The stock has a market cap of $79.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.91%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

