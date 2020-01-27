Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

NYSE STT traded down $2.68 on Monday, hitting $75.66. 2,047,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,484,315. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. State Street Corp has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.79%. State Street’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.53.

In related news, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,222.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 17,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,287,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,984 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,865. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.