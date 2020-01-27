Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. Cummins makes up 1.8% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 276,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Cummins by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 459,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,706,000 after acquiring an additional 64,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Cummins by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $165.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,416. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $140.88 and a one year high of $186.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.41.

Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

