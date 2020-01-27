Curecoin (CURE) Price Reaches $0.0379 on Exchanges

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Curecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex. Curecoin has a market capitalization of $926,015.00 and $1,810.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Curecoin has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.62 or 0.00666730 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009844 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007140 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00035938 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Curecoin Profile

Curecoin (CRYPTO:CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,408,943 coins. The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Curecoin

Curecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

