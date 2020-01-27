Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) – Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note issued on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $23.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.61. The company has a market capitalization of $736.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $25.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,348,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,320,000 after purchasing an additional 28,107 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $14,422,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 338.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 640,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,442,000 after acquiring an additional 494,195 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,826,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 25.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 279,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 56,235 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.