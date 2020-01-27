CUTcoin Price Tops $0.0665 on Top Exchanges (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0665 or 0.00000739 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $5.50 million and approximately $598.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $301.89 or 0.03351435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00196503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00123938 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CUTcoin’s total supply is 86,613,695 coins and its circulating supply is 82,613,695 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org.

CUTcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

