CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD (LON:CCPG) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.38

CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD (LON:CCPG) declared a dividend on Monday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CCPG stock traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 103.25 ($1.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,818. CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 109.98 ($1.45). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 98.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 100.49.

Get CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD alerts:

About CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.