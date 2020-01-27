CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD to Issue Dividend of €0.01 (LON:CCPE)

CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD (LON:CCPE) announced a dividend on Monday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD stock traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 0.99 ($0.01). 53,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,406. CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD has a 52 week low of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.07 ($0.01). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.98.

CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD Company Profile

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

