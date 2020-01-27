CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,495 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 1.9% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $757,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,275 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in CVS Health by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $521,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,904 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,422,000. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in CVS Health by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,231,574 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $140,745,000 after acquiring an additional 652,905 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in CVS Health by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,056,916 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $192,800,000 after acquiring an additional 597,395 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE CVS traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,047,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,623,013. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.22. The firm has a market cap of $92.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.